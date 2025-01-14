New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a major expansion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which will create two new battalions.

Each newly sanctioned battalion will consist of 1,025 personnel, bringing the total number of CISF battalions from 13 to 15 and creating 2,050 new posts.

Both battalions will be led by officers of senior commandant rank. These units will play a crucial role in addressing increasing demands on the CISF, particularly in areas such as internal security and the management of high-security jails.

This move, alongside the recently sanctioned Mahila Battalion, is expected to bolster national security while generating over 2,000 new jobs.

With this expansion, the CISF's total strength will rise to nearly two lakh personnel.

The reserve battalions consist of personnel specifically trained and equipped who are experienced in handling the security of high-security jails and other undertakings.

The additional battalions will significantly improve the CISF's rapid response capabilities during emergencies. The availability of dedicated reserve units, well equipped with a transport fleet and sufficient weapons, means faster deployment and more effective management of critical situations, further enhancing public safety and security.

"The new strength will reduce stress on existing personnel and translate into improved leave and weekly relief opportunities for personnel," CISF Inspector General Ajay Dahiya said.

The CISF is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces, established under the CISF Act, of 1968. Initially created to provide integrated security to the public sector undertakings (PSUs), the CISF has since evolved into a multifaceted security agency responsible for safeguarding critical infrastructure across the country.

The force protects key industrial installations, government buildings, nuclear and space establishments, airports, seaports, and historical monuments, including the Taj Mahal. Additionally, CISF offers consultancy services in security management to both public and private sector organizations. (ANI)

