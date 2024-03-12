New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) by declaring it as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for five years.

The Ministry announced a notification pointing that the JKNF, chaired by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, is indulging in "unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country."

The Ministry said that the members of the JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in the Union Territory.

"The leaders and members of the JKNF have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir," reads the MHA notification.

It also said that the JKNF has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of Indian democracy.

"The JKNF and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country. The JKNF is involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; promoting hatred against established Government and giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in the union territory," mentioned the notification.

It clarified further "The Central Government thinks that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the JKNF, it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and, will continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing its accession to the same."

"JKNF will continue propagating false narratives and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order," the notification added.

"...Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the JKNF as an unlawful association. The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the JKNF as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect," the notification stated.

"Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," mentioned the notification. (ANI)

