New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal led by Gauhati High Court judge Nelson Sailo to examine whether there is sufficient cause to declare the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)], along with all its factions, wings and front organisations, as an unlawful association.

The formation of the Tribunal has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes "The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal" consisting of Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] with all its factions, wings and front organisations as Unlawful Association," reads the notification.

The NSCN (K), which has been involved in insurgent activities in the north-eastern region, was earlier declared an unlawful association by the Central Government.

The tribunal's proceedings will determine whether the existing ban should continue.

The moves come a month after the MHA extended ban on the NSCN (K) and all its factions, wings and front organisations for next five years.

The extension on the ban implemented with immediate effect with the order issued on September 22 for a period of five years starting September 28, 2025 under under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), declaring it as an "unlawful association".

The decision came in view of the outfit's continued involvement in violent, anti-national and criminal activities.

As per the notification issued then, "NSCN (K) has openly declared its aim to establish a sovereign Nagaland by carving out Naga-inhabited areas of India and Myanmar through secession from the Union of India."

"The group has been accused of aligning itself with other banned outfits such as ULFA(I), PREPAK and PLA, and of engaging in kidnapping, extortion, and procurement of arms with the help of anti-India forces abroad," the notification then said.

During the period between September 28, 2020 and April 30, 2025, security forces and police actions against the group resulted in the killing of 13 of its cadres, mentions the notification.

Authorities registered 71 criminal cases against the members of NSCN (K), filed 56 charge sheets, and prosecuted 35 cadres.

Additionally, 85 cadres were arrested, 69 surrendered, and 51 other criminal incidents were linked to the outfit. Large quantities of arms and explosives were also recovered, including 69 weapons, 52 magazines, 931 live rounds, 10 grenades, 150 detonators, and over two kilograms of explosive materials.

The state governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh had recommended declaring NSCN (K) as unlawful under UAPA, citing the threat it poses to national security and integrity.

The Centre, concurring with these assessments, observed that if not curbed, the group could regroup, rearm itself, and intensify its anti-national operations.

Accordingly, the government has invoked Section 3 of UAPA to extend the ban on NSCN (K) for five years. The then notification will remain in effect until September 28, 2030, unless modified earlier under the provisions of the Act. (ANI)

