New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): In a recent development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invalidated the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) permits of five notable non-government organisations (NGOs) after undergoing a "due process", citing breaches like the misappropriation of international funding, among other infractions.

The affected NGOs are the CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI).

The CNI-SBSS, affiliated with the Church of North India, has been actively engaged in social service activities, while VHAI has been advocating for public health policies and programs across India. IGSSS, known for its humanitarian efforts, has been working to empower marginalized communities, whereas CASA, the social development arm of the National Council of Churches in India, has been addressing various social issues. Additionally, EFI, an association of evangelical Christians, has been promoting Christian unity and social justice.

This move by the MHA underscores the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilization of foreign funds by NGOs operating in the country. It also serves as a reminder for NGOs to adhere to regulatory guidelines and uphold the trust placed in them by donors and the public. (ANI)

