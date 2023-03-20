New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry on Monday sought a clarification from the Delhi government on its budget proposals in which it has allocated relatively more funds for advertisements and publicity than infrastructure development, sources said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre has put on hold the presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Relish Golgappa, Idlis, Lassi and Aam Panna at Buddha Jayanti Park (Watch Video).

Sources said the home ministry has sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

"The AAP government has so far not responded to our queries," one of the MHA sources said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped on Connivance of Her Father, Stepmother in Saharanpur.

However, the AAP government sources denied the charges saying the total budget size was Rs 78,800 crore, out of which Rs 22,000 crore was earmarked for expenditure on infrastructure and just Rs 550 crore on advertisements, they claimed.

The allocation for advertisement was the same as in the last year's budget, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)