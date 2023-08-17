Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor, which occurred at 3.49 am, was the mountainous areas of Rajouri, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Wants 'Kar Seva Like Ayodhya' for Shringverpur Dhaam Construction in Prayagraj.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface, at a latitude of 33.33 degrees north and a longitude of 74.20 degrees, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: POCSO Court Sentences 45-Year-Old Man to 20 Years of Imprisonment for Raping Live-In Partner's Minor Daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)