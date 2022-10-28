Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) A tremor of 2.8 magnitude with epicentre near Koyna dam in Maharashtra's Satara district was recorded on Friday morning, an official said.

Also Read | PT Usha School of Athletics Woman Assistant Coach Dies by Suicide, Found Hanging in Room in Kerala.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

"The tremor was felt in the Koyna dam region at 6.34 am," the official of the earthquake department of Koyna dam said.

The epicentre of the tremor was five km from Helwak village in the south-east direction of the Koyna region, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)