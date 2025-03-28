New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticised the Karnataka Congress government over the rising prices of milk, alleging that the prices of petrol, liquor, vehicle tax, and registration fees have been constantly increasing since the Congress took power in the state.

Joshi claimed that while the government continues to promise welfare guarantees, it is recovering more through increased taxes.

Speaking to media, Joshi said, "For almost 2 years since Congress has formed government in Karnataka, milk prices, petrol prices, registration charges, liquor, vehicle tax, vehicle registration charge, and birth and death certificate prices are constantly going up."

"On the one hand, they are promising guarantees, and on the other hand, they are taking everything back. They claim to be spending Rs 50000 crores annually on their guarantees but are earning nearly Rs 60-70000 crores in return... They have raised milk prices for the second time today. This means their financial condition is not good," Joshi added.

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced an increase in the selling price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 per litre, effective from April 1. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik on Thursday defended the move of the state government to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 4 per litre, stating that the additional cost will go directly to the farmers.

"We were selling milk in Karnataka at a price lower than that elsewhere in the country. KMF procures 86 lakh-1 crore (milk) every day. 1 litre of milk is sold at Rs 42 (Karnataka). In Gujarat, it is Rs 53, in Andhra & Telangana, it is Rs 58, in Delhi and Maharashtra, it is Rs 56, in Kerala, it is Rs 54. This decision has been taken in the interest of herders. These 4 Rupees are going to farmers," he told ANI.

Karnataka BJP denounced the move in a social media post on X and termed the Congress government "anti-poor."

"Milk prices hiked by Rs4/-, and the cost of daily essentials is skyrocketing. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leaders are busy with honey-trap scandals. Farmers have been waiting for milk subsidies for years, but the government prioritises Waqf compound renovations instead. Congress isn't just anti-farmer; they're anti-poor!" Karnataka BJP said on X.

BJP Karnataka President Vijayendra Yediyurappa accused the Congress government of continuing to impose price hikes on the common people of the state.

In a post on X, Yediyurappa said, "The Congress government, which is struggling to manage the five blessings, has been continuously imposing the misfortune of price hike on the common man ever since it came to power. At a time when people are suffering from the heat of price hikes in drinking water, electricity bills, transportation, essential items, etc., this government seems to have entered the race to increase the price of milk for the second time after coming to power."

"The current decision to increase the price of milk by Rs 4 and cut into the pockets of the common man is nothing but daylight robbery," Yediyurappa added. (ANI)

