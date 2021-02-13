Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) The minimum temperature stayed above normal levels in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala registered their respective lows at 10.8, 9.8 and 10 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees above normal.

Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their minimum temperatures at 13.4, 12, 8.6, 9, 10 and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature of Ambala, Hisar and Karnal settled at 10.5, 10.4 and 10.8 degrees Celsius respectively, up to two degrees above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their respective lows at 6.4, 12.6, 11.5 and 10.3, the MeT office said.

Fog enveloped several places including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Bhiwani on Saturday morning.

