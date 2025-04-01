Poonch/Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) Security forces resorted to brief firing following a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The mine blast occurred under suspicious circumstances in a forward area of the Krishna Gati sector early this morning, they said.

This prompted the troops deployed along the LoC to open retaliatory fire briefly. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

However, locals claimed there was firing from the Pakistani side also.

