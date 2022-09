New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhiites might get some respite from the prevailing humid weather conditions as light rainfall is expected on Saturday, according to the weather department here.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and the maximum is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS and DRI Seize Heroin Worth Rs 200 Crores at Kolkata Port in Joint Operation.

Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent, it showed.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (104) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Hindu Man Jumps Into Septic Well To Escape Cop's Rage in Pak's Hyderabad, Dies.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)