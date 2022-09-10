Hyderabad, Sep 9: A Hindu man died after jumping into a septic well, reportedly to escape the rage of a policeman who was running after him to beat him at Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistans Hyderabad, Dawn reported.

The victim's family claimed that he took the extreme step after having been subjected to violence by a policeman.

Sources in Tando Mohammad Khan said that Alam, 35, son of Prem Kohli, had gone to the civil hospital where he had a heated exchange of words with the policeman, identified as Qadir, who was on duty there.

Alam's family claimed that the policeman had beaten him black and blue and a close-circuit television camera had recorded the incident. Somehow, Alam ran away from the hospital in a bid to hide and jumped into the well, which proved fatal for him, Dawn reported.

The victim's relatives blocked the Hyderabad-Sujawal road in protest and told reporters that due to fever, Alam had been visiting the hospital for two days.

They demanded registration of an FIR against the policeman. Alam was a resident of Pandhi Wah.