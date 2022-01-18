Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A slight increase in the minimum temperature was recorded at most of the places in the state.

Karauli recorded a minimum of 4.1 degrees Celsius while it was 4.5 in Banasthali, 4.9 in Fatehpur, 5.2 in Nagaur, 5.3 in Ajmer, 5.4 in Anta, 5.5 each in Sangaria and Dholpur, 6 each in Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 12 and 27 degrees Celsius at most of the places in the state on Monday.

