Realme India will be officially launching the 9i smartphone today in the country. The handset was launched in Vietnam last week, and today, it will make its debut in the Indian market. The company has also been teasing the Realme 9i phone on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme Unveils MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Solution for Android.

Realme 9i will be introduced as the successor to the 8i device, which was launched last year and will carry similar specifications as that of the Vietnam model. It will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage.

Brace yourself as we introduce the Ultimate Performer with Snapdragon 680 6nm Processor. The #realme9i and its #NextLevelPower! Watch the livestream at 12:30 PM on our official channel: https://t.co/6qYROZWU6U pic.twitter.com/SHiKO8iq34 — realme (@realmeIndia) January 18, 2022

For photography, Realme 9i will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP lenses. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Realme 9i is likely to be priced between Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,499.

