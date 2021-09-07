New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The minimum temperature rose by a notch in the national capital on Tuesday to settle at 28.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of the city had received light to moderate rains on Monday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast northeasterly winds later in the day.

