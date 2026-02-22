Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): Kerala's Minister of Law P Rajeev has expressed concern over the Kollam Court's decision to grant bail to the Sabarimala Tantri, describing the nature of the order as "abnormal" and resembling a final judgment. He also said that the High Court (HC) is supervising the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and that the government is appealing the decision.

"Appeal against the bail of Sabarimala Tantri, the HC (High Court) is supervising the SIT investigation. The Government does not need to express an opinion. The Kollam Court verdict was like a final judgment. The nature of the order was like a Supreme Court verdict. There is an abnormality in the order that granted bail to the Tantri," said Rajeev.

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who donated 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also questioned the arrest and imprisonment of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

Speaking to mediapersons here Chennithala said, "It's a shock to the entire Kerala community. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru is the representative of Lord Ayyappa. Without any evidence, how can they arrest him and put him in jail for 41 days?" The senior Congress leader also alleged that the Chief Minister's office is involved in the case, adding, "There is suspicion that the Chief Minister's office is involved in this kind of activity in this case. It is very unfortunate."

Minister Rajeev also commented on the protest at Health Minister's residence, saying, "The Health Minister is a woman; placing a wreath at her residence is not an appropriate manner of protest. Don't lapses also occur in private hospitals? If a lapse occurs, action will be taken, as that is what should be done. Doesn't Kerala have the highest number of ventilators in the public health system in the country? The highest number of posts in the state's history was created during this government's tenure, and more will be added if necessary. There is an organised plan to destroy government hospitals; however, only deliberate negligence is being viewed as a criminal offence."

Accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, Rajeevaru Tantri walked out of the Poojappura Central Prison on Wednesday after securing bail from the Kollam Vigilance Court.Rajeevaru was released after completing 41 days in judicial remand. The court granted him bail in cases alleging misappropriation of gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and the Kattilappaali (door frame). (ANI)

