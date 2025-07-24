Bengaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, who had earlier hinted at "revolutionary" political developments in the state post-September, reiterated on Thursday that he stands by his statement.

Similar remarks made by him on June 26 had sparked speculation about a possible change in leadership and a cabinet reshuffle later this year.

"It (revolutionary political developments) is ahead… I had said September. I still stand by that statement," Rajanna told reporters here when asked about his earlier comments.

When pressed for details, he said, "If I reveal everything now, there won't be any curiosity left. Let the curiosity remain."

Noting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified the issue of leadership change, Rajanna said any discussion on the topic is irrelevant.

"Siddaramaiah has made it clear that he will abide by the high command's decision, so that rider is also there. Any decision on this will be taken at the high command level," he added.

Earlier this month, Siddaramaiah had asserted that he would complete his full five-year term as Chief Minister, while reiterating that he would go by the party high command's decision.

Speculation has been rife in political circles—particularly within the ruling Congress—about a potential change in leadership later this year, reportedly tied to a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

There has also been talk of a change in the KPCC President post, which Shivakumar has held beyond his original term.

Rajanna said he plans to meet AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

"There's no specific reason. He is our in-charge secretary, so I will meet and discuss matters with him," he added.

Responding to reports that he had "boycotted" Surjewala's one-on-one meetings with ministers earlier this month, Rajanna clarified, "I wasn't called for that meeting. If I had been in the city, I would have met him. But I had pre-scheduled international travel for personal reasons and couldn't attend."

