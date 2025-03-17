Shimla, Mar 17 (PTI) Expressing concern over the alleged disappearance of Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Vimal Negi, a minister on Monday urged Chief Minister Sukhu to order a high level probe into the matter.

Negi has been missing since March 10 and was last traced in Bilaspur district.

While addressing media persons, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the police, along with Negi's family members are working tirelessly to locate him, however, no clues have been found so far.

"Wife of the missing engineer had urged for an enquiry into the reason behind her husband going missing", the minister said.

He said that officials are actively investigating the matter and HPPCL authorities have also been given instructions to assist in the search operation.

The minister said that Negi's family has claimed that he was dealing with stress and was also facing work pressure. He further said that he has assured the family that the state government will provide all possible assistance to find the engineer as soon as possible.

