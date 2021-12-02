Mangaluru, Dec 2 (PTI): The Karnataka government would effectively implement the Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle ordinance and take stringent action against illegal cattle- trafficking, State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant Omicron Seems To Be Very Transmissible, Can Be Detected Soon, Says Top Indian Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

Talking to reporters in Udupi after visiting the Manipal Hospital on Wednesday to call on two men who were seriously injured while trying to thwart cattle-trafficking in Malur of Thirthahalli taluk, he said strict action would be taken against those into cattle thefts and trafficking.

Also Read | ZyCoV-D, COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Zydus Cadila, To Be Introduced in These Seven States Initially.

Sharath and Kiran from Tirthahalli had suffered serious injuries while trying to intercept a goods vehicle trafficking cattle on November 30 in Tirthahalli after the traffickers tried to crush them under the wheels of their vehicle.

Two persons have been arrested by the Malur police in this connection. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had visited the hospital earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)