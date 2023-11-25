New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Education kicked off the third phase of Yuva Sangam with a delegation of 50 students belonging to diverse parts of Madhya Pradesh travelling to West Bengal for a cultural-cum-educational tour.

"Yuva Sangam under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative endeavours to promote experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of our country. It also aims to provide an immersive experience into the unique facets of life, development landmarks, architectural and engineering marvels, industrial progress and recent achievements in the host state with the focus being on people-to-people connections", the Education Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said that as part of the ongoing phase of Yuva Sangam, exposure tours will be conducted throughout November and December 2023 wherein youth comprising mainly of students studying in Higher Educational institutions (HEIs) as also off-campus youngsters in the age group 18-30 years from across the nation will be travelling to their paired states.

"During their visits, delegates will receive multi-dimensional exposure to five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) in the host states." the ministry added.

The education Ministry further stated that Yuva Sangam Phase-III will have participation from 22 States and UTs with the following Higher Education Institutions paired for the purpose of conducting the exposure tours: Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh-IIT Delhi; IIT Dharwad-IIT Ropar; SPPU Pune-IIT Guwahati; IIT Hyderabad-BHU Varanasi; IIM Trichy-IIIT Kota; IIM Sambalpur-NIT Calicut; IIITDM Jabalpur-IIT Kharagpur; IIIT Ranchi-NIT Kurukshetra; NIT Goa-IIT Bhilai; and IIM Bodhgaya-IIIT Surat.

Given the overwhelming response received in the first two phases of Yuva Sangam, which saw more than 2000 youth participating, the phase-III is also expected to witness immense vigour and enthusiasm.

This phase will take forth the idea behind this unique initiative under the aegis of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' by the Government of India which intends to not just expand the intellectual horizons of young agents of change but to also sensitise them to diversity across India so as to channelize their knowledge for a more connected, empathetic and technologically robust India of the future. (ANI)

