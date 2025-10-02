New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) actively participated in the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, observed across all Ministries and Departments of the Government of India from September 17 to October 2, according to a release.

The campaign aimed to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and awareness among officers and staff, the Ministry stated.

According to the Ministry, on the inaugural day, Secretary, MoPA Nikunja Bihari Dhal administered the Swachhata Pledge to all officers and officials of the Ministry, emphasising that cleanliness should be practised as a continuous commitment beyond the fortnight.

Additional Secretary Satya Prakash briefed the gathering on the day-by-day action plan, which included special cleanliness drives and Shramdaan within Ministry premises, inspections of cleanliness and upkeep by senior officers, and the Swachh Air initiative, with CPWD (Horticulture) providing indoor plants for sections and officer cabins.

The plan also incorporated employee engagement activities, such as a Rangoli-making competition, health check-ups for Safai Mitras at the Parliament House Medical Centre, and a closing ceremony to felicitate the Safai Mitras and honour their contributions.

On September 25, as part of the nationwide campaign, the Ministry organised "Ek Ghanta - Ek Din - Ek Saath Shramdaan" at Jain Happy School, Gole Market, New Delhi. The event was led by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who motivated all participants to make Swachhata a part of daily life and administered the Swachhata Pledge to officers, school management, and students.

During the programme, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, and Additional Secretary Satya Prakash planted saplings in the school campus under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan", symbolising the commitment towards environmental sustainability alongside cleanliness.

The campaign witnessed active participation from officers and officials of the Ministry, as well as students and school management, making it a joint effort to promote awareness on cleanliness, hygiene, and the dignity of labour.

Towards the conclusion of the SHS-2025 campaign, the Ministry organised its Closing Ceremony, chaired by Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA.

On this occasion, Safai Mitras were felicitated for their dedicated service, and prizes were distributed to the winners of the Rangoli-making competition. While addressing the gathering, Satya Prakash inspired everyone not to confine Swachhata to this fortnight alone but to practice it as a year-round habit. He further emphasised the importance of "inner Swachhata" in behaviour, thoughts, and work ethics, highlighting that true cleanliness begins with self-discipline and positive conduct.

Through these activities, MoPA reaffirms its commitment to the vision of Swachh Bharat and to nurturing a culture of cleanliness, hygiene, and civic responsibility in line with the Government of India's nationwide campaign. (ANI)

