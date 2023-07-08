Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, who was allegedly abducted by a youth, was recovered from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Puneet Kumar (19), a resident of New Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, was arrested during the rescue operation, a police spokesperson said.

On July 4, the victim's father filed a missing complaint of his daughter at Rajbagh police station, he said.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered and an investigation was set into motion, the spokesperson said, adding that after strenuous efforts, police managed to trace the accused and rescue the girl from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar has been taken into custody and the victim has been handed over to her parents after completion of legal formalities, the spokesperson said.

