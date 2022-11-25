Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was found dead in a sugarcane field here with her hands tied and mouth stuffed with cloth, police said on Friday.

Villagers have expressed apprehension that the girl was raped and police have detained three people for questioning.

Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI that the girl, a Class 9 student of Barua Buzurg village, had gone to collect grass on Thursday evening but did not return home.

Family members found her body late night, the SP said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons on the complaint of the girl's father and the body has been sent for postmortem.PTI COR SAB

