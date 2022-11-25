Bengaluru, November 25: The mystery of unidentified body found in a plastic bag in JP Nagar area of the city on November 17 has finally been solved by the Bengaluru police. The victim’s body was dumped by his girlfriend and her husband after he allegedly died of an epileptic attack during sex.

Police said that the 67-year-old deceased was a businessman who was having an affair with a 35-year-old woman. Police have withheld the identity of the victim and his girlfriend in view of the ongoing probe, reported India Today.

The victim had visited his girlfriend's house on November 16 and died on her bed of an attack while having sex with her. Reports suggested that he died of a heart attack. Bihar Shocker: Gangs of Thieves Involved in Stealing Train Engines, Unbolting Steel Bridge Giving Sleepless Nights to Police

Police said that the victim, Bala Subramanian, a resident of Puttenahalli in JP Nagar, left his house to drop his grandson for badminton classes on November 16. Around 4.55 pm, Bala dialled his daughter-in-law and informed her that he would be late since he has some personal work. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Bitten by Poisonous Snake During Rituals on Astrologer's Advice, Loses Tongue in Erode

Unable to contact him for a long time, Bala’s son filed a missing complaint at Subramaniya Nagar Police station.

The police said that with fear of being maligned in society, the woman called her brother and husband for help who then packed the businessman’s body in a plastic bag and dumped it at an isolated place in JP Nagar.

Meanwhile, police have filed a case under Sections sections 176 of CrPc, 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

