Nagaon, Sep 15 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by six men over the course of two days in Nagaon district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

According to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr L C Nath, the 16-year-old girl was brought in an e-rickshaw by a youth in a semi-conscious state.

Also Read | Video: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Climbs Hill To Save His Life After Elephant Blocks Convoy.

"We have begun our medical investigation and she is under treatment," he said.

Police have registered a case at the Nagaon Civil Hospital Police Outpost, and initiated a probe, a senior official said.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

The girl, while speaking to reporters at the hospital, said she was abducted by some miscreants on Tuesday when she was waiting for an e-rickshaw to return home from school.

"They took me to an unidentified place in a vehicle and tied my mouth, hands and legs. A total of six persons confined me for two days and raped me repeatedly," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)