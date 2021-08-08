Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], August 8 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in the Barodameo police station area in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police informed.

The station house officer of Barodameo police station Chandrashekhar said that the FIR has been filed on the complaint of the victim's father.

"The incident took place on August 2. A case has been registered against four accused," the SHO said.

Teams have been set up to arrest the accused, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

