Leon Vartanian is a passionate entrepreneur who built a 6 figure income through Amazon.

Trials and tribunals are an integrated part of life. We don’t have to surrender when life is brimming with difficulties. Instead, we have to muster up the courage and face it with bravery. However, only some take up this advice, and put in the hard work to turn those trials into examples.

Leon Vartanian is one such paragon who has turned his life around after learning from the struggles of his life. He was not as fortunate in the beginning as he had to drop out of college to make his vision come true. He was never really invested in the teachings and routines of school, he barely graduated high school. Leon was more of an ambitious person and always had a mission to create something that people would take inspiration from. He saw how people are creating multi-figure businesses online and decided to try his hand at it.

So, he created a large-scale network of suppliers who cater to the needs of big brands. He started his business with eBay and Shopify in late 2018, then he transitioned to Amazon FBA in Q4 of 2019. He did so because he did not want to build a brand of products, spend money on advertising, and manually fulfill orders. All the functions of the business were more enhanced through Amazon FBA. Hence, instead of advertising he built a trusted network and created a 6 figure business through his hard work.

Hard Work

Hard work is an essential virtue for like-minded, successful, and resilient entrepreneurs all over the world. It is the source of confidence that encourages people to work towards the bigger goals of life. In life, nothing can be achieved without the necessary hard work, it is a requisite for the achievement of goals.

Leon Vartanian is a person who dedicated each day towards the goals of his life. When over 97,966 business organizations went out of business, there were a few observant people who recognized the importance of online business in the present and future. Leon leveraged this need and created a business that has been thriving and providing him with earnings that are far beyond his expectations.

Never Give Up

Having tolerance and patience to face the failures of life is the most precious trait that one can have. Failures are lessons that should help us find the way to enlightenment. We have to rise above those downfalls, not sulk over what has already passed.

This virtue encompasses all the hardships and brings buckets of joy. In life, everything should be appreciated. Take this as a chance to start fresh and create the epitome of your hard work. People often mistake failure as negative, but it should be perceived as a positive event in life, because without failure, there is no success.

Fearlessness

People hesitate to take the necessary steps for success in life. They have a dream, but their minds are fogged up by the opinion of others. When fear festers in the mind of the person, every aspect of life is dominated by it.

Leon's message for the people is to become fearless and don't be bothered by the mind games. Fear can only hold you back if you pass the control of life to it. Remember, you are the one who directs the actions and not the fears. Fear is just an illusion that creates hurdles in our way.