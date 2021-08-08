Gurugram, August 8: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped a 25-year-old cab driver in Haryana’s Gurugram on Friday. The accused is a woman’s neighbour and was arrested by police after she registered a complaint against him. The incident took place in Sector 63 A of the city on Tuesday evening. In the complaint, the woman alleged that the accused barged into her house when her husband was not at home. Gurugram Shocker: 15-Year-Old Deaf and Dumb Girl Raped After Being Kidnapped While She Was Playing Outside Her House.

The woman’s husband is also a cab driver, and at the time of the incident, had reportedly gone to fill in the CNG in his vehicle. The couple lives in a rented apartment. According to a report published in The Time of India, the accused lived next door. In the complaint, the woman said that the accused entered their house when she was sleeping with her three-year-old daughter. Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested on Charge of Raping Daughter, Blackmailing Her of Sending Obscene Clips to Her In-Laws.

The rape survivor further alleged that the accused even gagged and pushed her down when she screamed for help. The cab driver also threatened to kill her if she called out for help. He then allegedly raped her. The woman informed her husband after she returned. She then called helpline number 112.

The accused was booked under sections 323, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched an investigation into the case. A medical examination of the woman has been conducted. The medical report is still awaited. Meanwhile, the accused was arrested.

