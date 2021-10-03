Bhadohi (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A minor girl, who was allegedly raped and kidnapped by a youth here about a year ago, was recovered by police.

The accused has also been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Suryawa police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Maurya said the accused, Pankaj Kumar, befriended the minor girl and raped her several times, resulting in pregnancy.

On September 10, 2020, the accused lured the minor girl away and her father lodged a case on September 16 on finding that the accused had also disappeared.

Police started the investigation after registering a case under Sections 366 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Maurya said that the minor girl gave birth to a child and on information that she was seen alone in a neighbouring village with a seven-month-old child five days ago, police recovered her, after which her medical examination and court proceedings in this connection were completed.

On being called by the victim, the accused came to the Suryawa railway station, where he was arrested on Saturday, police said, adding that the girl along with her infant has been sent to a women protection home.

