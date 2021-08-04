New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police have said on Wednesday that the investigation in the rape case of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi, is making swift progress.

A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in South West Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Delhi police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took Suo Moto Cognisance of the matter and wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West, asking him to furnish a detailed report within 48 hours.

According to DCP, the girl, who lived near the crematorium, went to fetch water from the water cooler of the crematorium. The accused claimed that the girl died while having water from the cooler.

"We collected evidence from the main accused's house and all the biological evidence from the body of the accused. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also tested the water cooler, the report is awaited. As the investigation progresses, we'll seek remand of the accused," said DCP South West Ingit Pratap Singh,

"Yesterday, postmortem was done on her remaining body parts. Informally, the board of doctors said they can't reach any conclusion about the cause of death. We'll hand over the mortal remains soon to the family for last rites," DCP added. (ANI)

