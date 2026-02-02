Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the Training Management System (TMS) developed by the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UKBOCW), Labour Department, Uttarakhand, said the release.

This portal is a significant initiative to make the skill development of registered workers and their dependent family members transparent, effective, and technology-enabled. This portal has been developed to make worker training programmes fully online and transparent, in line with the Chief Minister's instructions.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure effective action on other needs related to the holistic development of workers after skill training. Additionally, regular feedback from the state's entrepreneurs on skill requirements should be collected to better align training with employment. Chief Minister gave instructions to place special emphasis on training in trades like plumber, carpenter, electrician, etc., according to regional needs; so that local requirements can be met by local workers and employment opportunities increase.

Accordingly, this will also help in maintaining regional demographic balance. Directing special attention to strengthening forward linkages after training, he appreciated the DBT schemes operated by the Labour Department and instructed UKBOCW to continue efforts to increase its income.

The training system is to be made transparent and effective through this portal. Secretary of the Labour Department, Dr. Shridhar Babu Addanki, stated that, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, the department s continuously making efforts to make all schemes more transparent and result-oriented.

During this, the Labour Commissioner, PC Dumka, gave a detailed presentation on the portal's functioning. He said that through the Worker Training Portal (TMS), the selection of training providers, evaluators, training centres and trainers will be done through a completely online process from institutions and certified individuals empanelled with the Government of India. Attendance and evaluation of training programmes will also be ensured through digital means.

Through this portal-- Full transparency will be ensured in training programmes.- Duplication will be effectively prevented.- Continuous improvement in training quality will occur.- A centralised database of trained workers will be available.- Accountability of training providers and concerned officials will be ensured.

Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu and other departmental officers were present at the programme. (ANI)

