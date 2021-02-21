Ballia (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village here, police said on Sunday.

Garhwar police station SHO Rajiv Singh said the girl was allegedly raped by her 17-year-old neighbour.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered. The girl has been sent to a hospital for a medical examination, he said.

