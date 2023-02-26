Bareilly, February 26: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being abducted from outside her house where she was playing, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area. UP Shocker: Two Minor Boys Rape 9-Year-Old Girl in Mathura, Record Video to Blackmail.

Circle officer (CO) Shweta Yadav said the father of the girl said that his daughter was playing outside her house at around 6 pm. After failing to find her at the spot sometime later, he asked his neighbours if they had seen her. He then lodged a missing report of his daughter. Station House Officer (SHO) Himanshu Nigam said the minor returned two hours after the missing complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ballia.

He said the girl was sent for a medical examination that confirmed rape. A case in this regard has been lodged against an unidentified person. Terrified, the minor did not answer any of CO Yadav's questions.

The SHO said the accused will be caught soon.

