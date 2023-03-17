Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Two minor girls influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi on social media ran away from their homes in Delhi, reached Bathinda and clicked selfies outside the jail where the gangster is lodged, officials said on Friday.

The girls came by train and reached the central jail in Bathinda on Wednesday, a police official said.

The jail authorities informed the police when they found the duo clicking selfies.

Investigations revealed that the girls were influenced by Bishnoi on social media, the official said.

"Their parents were called. The girls were counselled and handed over to their parents," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bathinda) Gurpreet Singh said.

The girls lied to their parents, who hail from Jharkhand, and travelled to Bathinda, the police said.

Bishnoi is one of the accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district last May.

Goldy Brar, a member of Bishnoi's gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

