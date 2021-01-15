Gangtok, Jan 15 (PTI) The total number of voters in Sikkim has marginally increased to 4,36,635, as per the revised electoral roll.

Male electors stood at 2,21,721, while there are 2,14,914 female voters, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Saturday.

Voters above 18 years of age are 6,075, it said in a release.

"There has been a total addition of 12,517 voters and deletion of 3,210 voters during the latest revision of the electoral roll carried out by the qualifying date of January 1, 2021," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)