Wayanad (Ker), Aug 16 (PTI) Three minor children belonging to a tribal community were allegedly beaten up by a man for entering his paddy field in Kerala's hill district of Wayanad, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Turns 52: From ‘Main Khiladi’ to ‘Raabta’, Popular Songs of the Birthday Boy … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The incident occurred on August 15 under Kenichira police station limit near Sultan Bathery when the boys--two aged six and one seven-year old-- were playing in the paddy field in their neighbourhood, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Three Youths Killed After Being Hit by Train on Independence Day.

Police said the children were allegedly beaten up by their neighbour Radhakrishnan, who is in his 40s, using a stick accusing them of destroying the bund of his paddy field.

The incident came to light when the children sought treatment at a nearby medical facility. Their condition is not serious, police said.

Following the intimation received from the hospital authorities, the police launched a probe after registering a case on the basis of the statement of the mother of one of the children.

The accused went absconding soon after the incident, police said.

He has been booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act and Section 324 of IPC (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

A police team headed by Mananthavady DySP A S Chandran is probing the case, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)