New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and were questioning suspects in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl by an unidentified man at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

"Delhi Police has taken the case registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) at Paschim Vihar police station seriously. It is a sensitive case and the Delhi Police is making all efforts to catch the culprit," Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO said.

"Police have already scanned through CCTVs and are questioning suspects on the basis of the same," he said.

However, police are yet to arrest the accused person.

Earlier in the day Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal hit out at the police over the alleged delay in the arrest of the accused who sexually assaulted the girl two days ago.

"What CCTV footage has been scanned? How many statements have been recorded so far? How is it possible that the accused is still at large?" she asked.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim was alone in her west Delhi home. She was sexually assaulted by the unidentified man who also hit her multiple times on the face and head with a sharp object, police had said.

The girl's neighbours saw her lying in a pool of blood and informed police and her parents.

The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment.

Doctors at AIIMS said on Thursday she has been operated upon and is stable.

"She has suffered severe injuries but her condition is stable now. She was operated upon late on Tuesday night. She is in the ward and on oxygen support," a doctor at the AIIMS said.

Maliwal visited the girl at the AIIMS on Thursday and said the victim's condition was "quite serious".

"The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body," Maliwal said. "She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks," Maliwal said.

She demanded that the accused be immediately arrested and sentenced to death. She said her team had been assisting the victim.

