Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir has resigned from the post to pave the way for the restructuring of the party in the Union Territory.

"It is the tradition in the Congress party that before any reshuffle, the existing office-bearers put in their papers. I have done the same," Mir told PTI on Wednesday.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2022: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Hold Meeting Ahead of Bakrid.

He said he submitted his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

Mir, who was the JKPCC chief for over seven years, dismissed reports that infighting within the party unit was the reason for his resignation.

Also Read | Delhi Govt’s 46 Schools to Have ‘Hobby Hubs’ to Train Students in Music, Instruments.

"It is up to the Congress president to appoint the new PCC chief. There is no question of infighting (being the reason for resignation)," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)