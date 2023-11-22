Tinsukia (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two unidentified bike borne miscreants on Wednesday evening lobbed a grenade near an army camp in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI over the phone that, there is no report of any casualty in the incident.

"Two bike-borne miscreants lobbed the grenade near an army camp. Our investigation is on," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

He further said that the incident occurred at around 8 pm.

According to reports, the grenade exploded near an army camp at Kopahtoli near Dirak area in Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, security personnel have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to nab the culprits. (ANI)

