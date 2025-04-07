New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that former JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who allegedly went missing on October 15, 2016, had refused treatment at Safdarjung Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a group of students belonging to the ABVP.

The CBI made the submission before additional chief judicial magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari while arguing on its closure report and a protest plea filed against it by Ahmed's mother Fatima Nafees.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Uplifting and Inspirational Quote To Empower Students, Foster Positivity in Morning Assembly on April 8, 2025.

The central probe agency said the statements of the hospital's doctor and medical attendant were not taken due to the absence of any such document to show Ahmed's visit.

"Upon visiting the hospital, Ahmed was advised to get an MLC prepared. However, he, accompanied by his friend Md Quasim, went back to the hostel and did not get any MLC prepared," the investigating officer (IO) claimed.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy.

The judge recorded the submission and adjourned the matter for May 9, when the IO was ordered to also appear.

The CBI in October 2018 closed its investigation into the case as the agency's efforts to trace Ahmed, a Master's student at JNU, yielded no results.

The agency filed its closure report before the court in the case after getting permission from the Delhi High Court.

Ahmed went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of JNU on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the previous night.

Nafees' counsel had contended before the court that it was a “political case” and that the “CBI has succumbed to the pressure of its masters”.

The case was probed by Delhi Police but later transferred to the CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)