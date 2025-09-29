New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) celebrated the 6th Anniversary of AURIC Industrial Smart City at, Shendra Industrial Area on Sunday and the event marked one year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bidkin Industrial Area (BIA) to the nation on September 29, 2024, ushering in a new phase of industrial development in the Marathwada region, said a press statement from Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The celebration highlighted AURIC's achievements and its vision for future growth.

On this occasion, MITL launched several initiatives to strengthen AURIC's digital and service ecosystem. These included the unveiling of the MITL logo and website, rollout of the Utility Billing Dashboard and Right to Services feature, and release of a coffee table book chronicling AURIC's vision and journey.

A major boost to logistics was marked by the inauguration of the AURIC-Samruddhi Connector, providing direct access from the city to the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway). This strategic link significantly enhances AURIC's connectivity to Mumbai, Nagpur, and JNPT Port, thereby strengthening its position as a gateway for both domestic and global markets.

It is also expected to drastically cut transportation time and costs, significantly improving the ease of doing business for industries within AURIC.

Over the past six years, AURIC has emerged as a symbol of industrial transformation in the state of Maharashtra. With 327 plots allotted across 3,039 acres of industrial land and 137 acres of mixed-use land, the city has attracted projects with an investment potential of over ₹72,036 crore and the capacity to generate 63,700+ jobs.

Currently, 78 units are operational, with over 70 factories under construction, and more than 182 units preparing to begin construction.

AURIC is fully prepared to welcome industries, offering complete "plug-n-play" infrastructure at the plot level. The city has been developed with wide roads, reliable power and water supply, and advanced systems for sewage and waste treatment (Common Effluent Treatment Plants). This world-class infrastructure significantly reduces the time and cost for setting up a factory.

AURIC is an "easy-entry" point for both domestic and international investors. Major investment interest has already been seen, with companies like Ather Energy (EVs), Lubrizol (chemicals), Toyota Kirloskar (automobiles), and JSW Green Mobility etc. committing to large land parcels.

This success, especially in the Bidkin Industrial Area (BIA), will bring over ₹56,200 crore in investments and create over 35,000 jobs, transforming the economy of Marathwada. During his address at the anniversary celebration, Industries Minister Uday Samant highlighted AURIC's central role in Maharashtra's industrial growth and its vital contribution toward the national goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He also emphasized the huge potential of AURIC to attract massive investments and become a global manufacturing destination aligned with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision. He affirmed that the government will continue to provide a supportive policy environment to ensure AURIC remains a model industrial smart city for the state and the nation.

Looking ahead, Minister Samant announced plans to acquire more land for the city's expansion. He committed that this process will be carried out with the utmost care, ensuring that the livelihoods of farmers are not disrupted. (ANI)

