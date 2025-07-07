Aizawl, July 7 (PTI) Hundreds of students on Monday staged a protest rally demanding the immediate dismissal of part-time teachers who have been serving in colleges across Mizoram for the past 8 to 17 years despite allegedly lacking the required qualifications.

Officials said the teachers have already been served show-cause notices and asked to submit their replies within 15 days.

Organised by the Mizo Students' Union (MSU), one of the state's largest student bodies, the rally began from Vanapa Hall and ended at the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in Zarkawt, covering a 2km stretch.

The protesters demanded that unqualified assistant professors be terminated immediately and that the government should not compromise with the careers of students.

Police said there was no law and order issue during the agitation, which was called off after the government assured that the teachers would be dismissed within 5 days after the 15-day deadline ends.

Speaking on the occasion, MSU president B. Lalkhawngaihzuala said the organisation is strongly opposed to giving more opportunities to unqualified teachers and demanded that their service period not be extended next year.

He alleged that the careers of students have been jeopardised due to the recruitment of unqualified teachers.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana later told reporters that the part-time teachers were appointed between 2008 and 2017 through the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) under previous Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress governments.

He clarified that the present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has not recruited any unqualified teachers.

"Those without National Eligibility Test (NET), Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) or a PhD have not been recruited under this government," Vanlalthlana said.

According to Vanlalthlana, show-cause notices were sent to teachers serving in general colleges, Mizoram Law College, and Mizoram Polytechnic in Lunglei, with instructions to respond within 15 days.

Additionally, more than 100 muster roll teachers who haven't cleared the MTET have been given one final chance to qualify this year.

The previous MNF government had extended the deadline for them to clear the eligibility test by 2024, the minister said.

