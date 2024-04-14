Assam Rifles recovering the vehicle from the Sekul River in Mizoram (Photo/ANI)

Lawngtlai (Mizoram) [India], April 14 (ANI): Assam Rifles personnel assisted in recovering a vehicle that got stuck in the River Sekul on Zorinpui-Parva Road, Lawngtlai district, Mizoram on Saturday.

The ill-fated vehicle, while plying through the river bed, got stuck. The civil authorities sought the help of Assam Rifles at Zorinpui to pull back the vehicle after failed attempts.

According to the press release, a team of Assam Rifles personnel was sent to the spot and after nearly one hour of painstaking effort, the vehicle was pulled back to the road.

The civil authorities and the drivers expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for their help in recovering the vehicle.

A day earlier, the Assam Rifles had recovered 100 bags (80 kg each) of Areca Nuts weighing 8000 kg worth Rs 56 lakh from the general area Ruantlang in Mizoram's Champhai district. (ANI)

