Champai (Mizoram) [India], November 11 (ANI): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Mizoram Police arrested five Myanmar nationals and recovered 2.61 kilograms of heroin, valued at Rs 18.3 crore, said an official statement on Saturday.

Over one crore rupees in cash were also seized during three separate operations, it said.

"Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 2.61 Kilograms Heroin No. 4 worth rupees 18.30 Crore and illegal cash INR - 1.21 Crore in general area Zote, Champhai and Iron Br, Zokhawthar on November 10, 2023, and arrested five Myanmar nationals in three separate operations," the statement read.

As per the statement, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Police Dept, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment of illegal cash, heroin and the accused have been handed over to Champai Police for further legal proceedings, it added.

Further, the statement said that the ongoing smuggling of drugs and illegal cash is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. "Assam Rifles have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled the efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of illegal cash in Mizoram," it added. (ANI)

