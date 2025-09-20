Champhai (Mizoram) [India], September 20 (ANI): Based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles launched an extensive search operation on September 18 in the dense forested terrain of Saikhumphai, Champhai District.

On the morning of September 19, troops unearthed a concealed cache of weapons containing one Heckler and Koch G3 assault rifle, one Springfield Sniper rifle, one 60 mm Mortar Tube, alongwith 21 rounds of ammunitions of various rifles and 13 grenades.

In addition, war-like stores including eight meter Cordtex, two trip wire, one Sniper Scope, two RPG Range Extender, one Magazine each of AK-47 and Pistol, two Radio Sets with antenna, one spare antenna and other miscellaneous items were also recovered.

Post recovery, the team conducted a detailed area domination to ascertain presence of any Underground cadres in the vicinity.

The recovered arms, ammunition and war-like stores were subsequently handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, for further investigation.

Meanwhile on September 17, in a significant effort to combat cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles executed a search operation, informed by specific intelligence. This operation took place near Zote village in the Champhai District of Mizoram.

During the operation, troops intercepted a suspected individual carrying a consignment. On being challenged, the person abandoned the load and fled into the nearby jungle, taking advantage of the terrain.

According to the release, a thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 34.218 Kg of Methamphetamine Tablets, valued at approximately ₹102.654 Crores. The seized contraband was later handed over to the Excise & Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores Assam Rifles' unwavering resolve to combat narco-network along the Indo-Myanmar border, while safeguarding the youth of the Nation from the scourge of drugs. (ANI)

