Aizawl (Mizoram), November 5 (ANI): As many as 2,058 votes have been cast through home voting and 7,497 votes through postal ballots at designated facilitation centres for the Mizoram Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer office of the state said on Saturday.

A total of 9,555 votes have been cast through home voting and postal ballots until 5 PM on Saturday.

In the 2023 Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections, the home voting process has been extended to various districts in the state, allowing senior citizens (aged 80 and above) and PwD voters to participate.

At the same time, polling personnel, other officials and essential services on duty are casting their votes through postal ballots.

To ensure the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, arrangements have been made for webcasting at 765 out of the 1,276 polling stations, which constitutes 60 percent of the total polling stations in the state.

The dry run was successfully done at the ICT Conference Hall under the supervision of Pu Henry C Lalrawnkima, Deputy CEO and nodal officer, webcasting.

The Commissioner of Excise and Narcotics, Excise and Narcotics Department, Government of Mizoram, in the exercise of the power conferred by Rule 5 of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Rules, 2022, declared the dry days for the whole of Mizoram state, effective from 4 PM of Sunday (48 hours, immediately preceding the hours fixed for conclusion of the poll day) to 4 PM of November 7--the poll day--and on December 3, counting day till completion of counting process as per instruction of the ECI on account of a general election to the assembly polls.

On the other hand, Hnahthial District Magistrate Chuauhnuna issued an order on November 2 regarding the sealing of the Indo-Myanmar border within 72 hours before the poll.

The order stated that, for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the general election to MLA in 2023 and to prevent untoward incidents, all borders along the Indo-Myanmar border will be sealed within 72 hours before the poll.

The order also stated that the border guarding force as well as state police are requested to keep strict vigil on the movement of people in and around the border areas.

Extensive patrolling duty should be done on the assigned routes covering the state and international borders while maintaining strict vigil through thorough checking of all types of vehicles on Sunday at 4 PM in order to ensure that no undesirable elements or any arms and ammunition are being transported into the district from outside.

The checking of vehicles should continue until the completion of the counting of votes and the declaration of results. (ANI)

