Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 26 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday chaired an online meeting of the High Level Task Force on the North East Economic Corridor, set up by the Ministry of DoNER to accelerate economic growth in the North Eastern region of India.

As the Convener of the Task Force, Chief Minister Lalduhoma welcomed all participants and expressed his gratitude for their commitment to the region's development.

He outlined key challenges and priorities, particularly underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure development in the North East.

He noted that Mizoram's road density remains significantly below the national average and that other critical infrastructure sectors also require focused attention.

The Mizoram Chief Minister stressed that improved infrastructure will enhance regional connectivity and strengthen cross-border trade with neighbouring Asian countries, creating substantial employment opportunities in the process.

He also conveyed his appreciation to Union DoNER Minister Pu Jyotiraditya Scindia for his continued leadership and proactive role in advancing development in the North East.

Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary of the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, Government of Mizoram, presented a report summarising key points from the first meeting consultations and inputs received from member states.

A detailed discussion of the findings and recommendations followed.

The meeting was attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of DoNER; Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya; Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister from Assam; PK Singh, Chief Secretary of Manipur; V. Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH); and senior officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), among others.

Participants shared their perspectives and proposals, reaffirming their commitment to holding follow-up consultations to achieve a collective and coordinated approach to the corridor's development.

The Ministry of DoNER constituted the High-Level Task Force to identify key interventions and formulate actionable short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies for the integrated development of the North East Economic Corridor. (ANI)

