Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 20 (ANI): The 233rd Mid Term Council Meeting of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) was held on Friday at the Mizoram University (MZU) Auditorium, Aizawl.

According to a release, the event was formally inaugurated by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra also attended the meeting.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister emphasised the crucial role of road infrastructure in Mizoram, which currently has only one airport and a single railway line.

He pointed out that the state's road density stands significantly below the national average, highlighting a serious infrastructure gap.

He noted that the demand for road connectivity is rapidly increasing across towns and villages, as communities now consider roads a development priority. Given the state's challenging hilly terrain and high rainfall, the Chief Minister proposed that National Highways in Mizoram be constructed using rigid pavement technology, which, despite higher initial costs, offers lower maintenance requirements and greater long-term durability.

Highlighting Mizoram's international border, he also proposed that National Highways in the state be treated as strategic roads, strengthening both connectivity and national security.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the improper use of spoil banks during highway construction, which has led to environmental degradation and agricultural loss.

He called for stricter regulations and better utilisation of designated earth disposal sites.

He also urged engineers to avoid unnecessary road curves, premature reconstructions, and poor drainage practices. Instead, he stressed the importance of straight alignment, durable construction, and proper culvert installations to ensure safety, cost-efficiency, and sustainability.

He thanked the Council for bringing the prestigious meeting to Mizoram and expressed hope for fruitful deliberations that will lead to better road infrastructure for the state.

In his remarks, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra described Mizoram as a picturesque and hospitable state.

He lauded the Chief Minister's vision and reaffirmed the Central Government's commitment to supporting infrastructure development in the region. He assured us that border states like Mizoram would continue to receive priority attention.

He also acknowledged the state's proposal for the use of rigid pavement and assured that it would be positively considered.

The Indian Road Congress, established in 1934, is India's apex body for road engineering. It plays a vital role in framing standards and guidelines for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of roads, bridges, and tunnels. This is the fourth time the IRC Mid Term Council Meeting has been hosted in Mizoram, reflecting the state's growing importance in national infrastructure development. (ANI)

