Aizawl, Feb 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday launched the Mizoram chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of the NITI Aayog, becoming the first state in the Northeast to do so.

The launch during a workshop on 'women-led development through entrepreneurship' at Mizoram University under the initiative of the NITI Aayog state support mission was attended by NITI Aayog member V K Paul.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma expressed his gratitude to NITI Aayog for selecting Mizoram as the first state in the Northeast to establish a WEP chapter.

He said that women in Mizoram are highly industrious and capable, and are playing a vital role in the state's economic progress.

He pointed out that the state government has launched its flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' (handholding scheme) in September last year to support young and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The scheme is being implemented in a pilot phase and about 517 progress partners (beneficiaries) have been selected and of them, 140 (27 per cent) are women, he said.

"We hope more women will benefit from this scheme, and we are also working closely with NITI Aayog to collaborate on Bana Kaih and other schemes," the chief minister said.

Paul lauded Mizoram's women for their entrepreneurial spirit and financial independence.

He expressed hope that the WEP will serve as a key platform for women's empowerment and economic growth.

Paul urged women entrepreneurs to register with WEP and take full advantage of its opportunities.

"The empowerment of women is crucial for India's overall development, and the Prime Minister prioritises it. NITI Aayog is committed to supporting this mission, and through WEP, we aim to bring transformative change," he said.

State Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and other senior officials also attended the event.

On the occasion, Lalduhoma also launched various WEP initiatives, including, Yashasvani programme (in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME) and Swavalambini programme (in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship), among others.

