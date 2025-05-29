Aizawl, May 29 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged the Centre to develop rigid pavement roads across the state to ensure their durability, a statement said on Thursday.

Lalduhoma met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, and discussed key projects in the state, it said.

During the meeting, the CM proposed that existing bituminous pavements be replaced with concrete or rigid pavements across the state to ensure that highways become more durable, particularly during monsoon, it added.

Gadkari told Lalduhoma that he will send officials to study the feasibility of rigid pavement roads in the state, the statement said.

The two leaders discussed various important projects, such as the widening of NH-6/306 between Vairengte and Sairang to four lanes, construction of NH-306A between Vairengte in Kolasib district and New Vervek village in Aizawl district near the Manipur border, and repair of NH-502 between Lawngtlai and Siaha towns, the statement said.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha and Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, among others, it said.

